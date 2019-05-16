Breaking: Kwara Assembly member-elect detained over N26 m property fraud

By Soni Daniel

Ilorin – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulgafar Ayinla over his alleged involvement in property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of about N26 million.

Ayinla who is expected to be sworn-in on May 29 2019 has confessed to the commission of crime, disclosing that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.

The petitioner who resides in the United State of America, stated that Ayinla who is a legal practitioner, was introduced to her by her late Aunt as capable of helping her purchase some property in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to her, “The Lawmaker-elect sold to me two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level in Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8.2 million commission. Ayinla gave me the assurance that the owner of the plots had received the money.

It was later discovered that he never paid the property owner and he has not returned the cash to me till date.

But the suspect confessed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he receives his wardrobe allowance from the Kwara State House of Assembly.

He would soon be charged to court.