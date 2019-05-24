BREAKING: Katsina announces death sentence for kidnappers, cattle rustlers

Life imprisonment, fine against rapist

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State government has on Friday announced stiffer penalty of a death sentence against kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state.

This was also as it penciled life imprisonment against rapist in addition to fine and compensation to be paid by the offender to the rape victim.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari announced this shortly after signing two law – the penal code and procedure laws in the state.

