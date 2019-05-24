Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Katsina announces death sentence for kidnappers, cattle rustlers

On 4:15 pmIn Newsby Comments

Life imprisonment, fine against rapist

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State government has on Friday announced stiffer penalty of a death sentence against kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state.

Katsina, kidnappers
Masari

This was also as it penciled life imprisonment against rapist in addition to fine and compensation to be paid by the offender to the rape victim.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers want N10m for abducted Kaduna choristers(Opens in a new browser tab)

Governor Aminu Bello Masari announced this shortly after signing two law – the penal code and procedure laws in the state.

Details shortly…

Vanguard


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.