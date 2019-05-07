Breaking: Kaduna’s new Commissioner of Police resumes

By Ben Agande,

Kaduna – The new Commissioner of police in Kaduna state, Ali Janga has resumed duty with a charge on police officers in the state rededicate themselves to duty and shun corruption.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the Police Public Relations officer, Yakubu Sabo said the new police commissioner urged citizens to provide information will assist the police in carrying out its responsibilities.

According to the statement, the new Commissioner of Police tasked officers and men of the Command to rededicate themselves to duty, maintain core values of policing and shun corrupt practices.

He also enjoined the officers to be professional and Godly while discharging their collective responsibilities.

The statement added that the Commissioner of police appealed to the citizens of the State to support the Police with useful information that could enable the Command to succeed in its vigorous fight against crime and criminality in the State.

The new Commissioner of Police was posted to Kaduna State Police Command on the 2nd May, 2019 and took over from CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman as the 37th Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command.

He hails from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and holds a Bachelors Degree in Law from the University of Maiduguri . He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (CASP) on 3rd March, 1990.