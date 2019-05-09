Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Jigawa Assembly impeaches speaker

On 11:13 amIn Newsby Comments

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Dutse – Jigawa House of Assembly on Thursday impeached the Speaker, Alhaji Isa Idris.

Idris was impeached by 20 out of 30 members of the House.
Details later….

Reps to sanction RMAFC boss


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.