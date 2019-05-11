Breaking: JAMB Releases 2019 UTME Results, Withholds 49,265 Results

1dowu Bankole

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) results.

The Registrar of the board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made the announcement in Abuja on Saturday, told journalists that about 15,145 results were withheld for further clarification, While 34,120 candidates had their results withheld for examination malpractice.

Recall that About 1,792,719 candidates sat for the exams in April.

Detail later…