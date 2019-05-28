Breaking: Imo speaker, 2 others resign

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, on Tuesday resigned from his office as speaker of the House.

Vanguard captured the resignation drama which happened around 05:25 pm.

Also two other principal officers of the House, the Deputy speaker, Ugonna Uzuigbo and majority leader, Lugard Osuji also tendered their resignation letters.

This is coming a day after the 24 hours impeachment threat expired by the Chinedu Offor group.