Breaking: HDP asks tribunal to stop Buhari’s swearing-in

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Hope Democratic Party, HDP, on Tuesday, filed a motion before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja for an order to restrain the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, from swearing-in President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

The party and its presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Owuru, further applied for an order of the tribunal to restrain President Buhari from presenting himself on May 29 or any other date “for swearing in or inaugurate ceremony or taking the Oath of Allegiance and oath if office as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, pending the determination of this petition and the question as to whether he has been validly elected as challenged and pending before the court”.

It will be recalled that HDP and its candidate are currently challenging the declaration of President Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election

In their petition marked CA/ PEPC/001/2019, the party, urged the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election and order a fresh poll.

Owuru who secured a total of 1,663 in the presidential election, insisted that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act.

Meantime, President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, persuaded the tribunal to grant a short adjournment to enable them respond to the motion.

Consequently, the Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa led tribunal which is conducting its proceedings at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja, adjourned the the case till May 22 for hearing.