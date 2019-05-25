Breaking: Gov Ishaku declares asset ahead of May 29 inauguration

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo —Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has declared his assets ahead of his second term inauguration slated for May 29.

The official assets declaration, according to a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, was in compliance with the requirements for all public office holders in the Nigeria constitution.

This statement said “the documents were submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau on Friday May 24, 2019.”

It further stated that “Gov Ishaku declared his assets in fulfilment of the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution and the Code of Conduct Bureau for public officers.”