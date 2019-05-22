Breaking: Gov Fayemi emerges as new NGF Chairman, Tambuwal Deputy

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has emerged as the new Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF June 2019-2021.

Fayemi who was elected through consensus yesterday night , was nominated by Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai and was seconded by Delta State to Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwalwas also elected the new deputy chairman of the forum, just as he was nominated by Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and seconded by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Addressing Journalists after the meeting, NGF chairman, Abdulaziz Yari, said that the new NGF leaders emerged through consensus and was unanimously elected by the 46 state governors.

Speaking after his election, Fayemi who said that he and his deputy are happy by their emergence via consensus, however, promised to build on the success forum that started from Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State.

According to him, they will build on the strong partnership with the federal government as led by Yari, adding that they will represent Nigeria, regardless of party affiliations and ensure the partnership with the federal government, legislature and development partners will be in the part interest of all.

Fayemi however, observed that they were stepping into the big shoes vacated by the former chairman and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

He noted that himself and Tambuwal were unanimously chosen “and we represent Nigeria no matter the political persuasion.” Fayemi promised to work with development partners for the interest of the country. For the first time in its history , a governor from the south west has emerged as the chairman of the NGF. It is instructive to note that since the creation of the NGF 20 years ago, the Southwest, the Northeast and the Southeast have not chaired the forum. The former chairmen of the forum include : Alh. Abdullahi Adamu, (Nasarawa, 1999 – 2004), Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom State, 2004 -2006), Chief Lucky Igbinedion (Edo, 2006 – 2007), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (Kwara, 2007- 2011), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers, 2011 -2015) and Abdulaziz Yari (2015-2019).