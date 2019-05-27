Breaking: Buhari signs 2019 budget into law

…laments introduction of new projects by NASS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the 2019 Appropriation bill of N8. 92 trillion (Budget) into law.

The ceremony took place at the President’s office around 11am.

President frowned at increase of the budget submitted to the National Assembly with over N90 billion

He also said that the reduction of the budgetary allocations by the National Assembly would make it difficult for the government to implements its projects targeted at diversifying the economy..

President Buhari said he will engage with the leadership of the Ninth Assembly whenever it emerges on the concerns of the executive on budget,

Present at the ceremony were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki who entered after the President had signed the budget, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang.

Also at the ceremony were the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefuele, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Details later