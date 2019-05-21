Breaking: Bandits kill 34 in three LGAs in Katsina

By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – No fewer than thirty-four persons were reportedly killed on Tuesday by armed bandits who invaded three local governments areas of Batsari, Danmusa and Faskari in Katsina State.
Locals in the areas said 18 were killed in Yargamji in Batsari LGA, 5 killed in Mara Zamfarawa in Danmusa LGA and 11 killed in Sabon Layi village, Faskari LGA.
Scores were reportedly said to have sustained degrees of injuries while some were still missing and their livestock cart away by the bandits.
Details shortly…