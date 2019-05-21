Breaking: Aviation unions to disrupt flight activities, declare indefinite strike from Tomorrow

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Aviation union, made up of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Air Transport Pilots and Employees (NAAPE), have declared an indefinite strike taking effect from Tomorrow (Wednesday) the 22nd of May, 2019, following the expiration of an earlier seven days ultimatum it issued the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over failure to have their demands met.

Following the industrial action, flight activities will be disrupted from tomorrow.

According to a statement by the union, the industrial action would commence from 5:00am tomorrow.

The General Secretary, NUATE, Com. Ocheme Aba; Deputy General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Comrade Frances Akinjole; Secretary General ANAP, Comrade Abdulrazaq Saidu; Deputy General Secretary, NAAPE, Comrade Umoh Ofonime had, in the notice, said that the Aviation ministry had failed to address its demands.

According to the union, “Having therefore exhausted all efforts and patience on the issues, we are left with no other option. Our unions hereby direct all staff of NCAA nationwide to commence an indefinite industrial action with effect from 0500hrs on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019.”