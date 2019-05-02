BREAKING: Armed bandits kidnap 6 people in Zamfara Girls College

By Nasir Muhammad Gusau

Unknown hoodlums stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Moriki town of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped six people in the wee hours of Wednesday night.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers who came on bikes stormed the schools and attempted to break the locks of the hostels but when they realized that time was running out for them, they took away six labourers Including four men and two women.

Among the people that were abducted, were one married woman, a girl suspected to be around 17 to 20 years of age, a driver and two cleaners

It could be recalled, that Zurmi local government is one the areas that suffered more from the activities of armed banditry but there was relative peace in the area as a result of a truce brokered between the traditional rulers and armed bandits.

Our investigation revealed that for some months now, communities in Zurmi Local Government Area are living in relative peace after the brutal massacre of Birane village by the bandits.

