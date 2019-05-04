Branding, key to making a difference in business, says Oritsejafor

By Moses Nosike

The 4th edition of CEOs’ mentorship class organised by Mama Helen Oritsejafor pointed out business strategies for building a strong brand in a turbulent economy.

It was said at the mentorship class that with the present economic challenges in Nigeria, business should be properly structured for its enormous long-term economic potentials, even though it might not be easy. Participants also were advised that in a challenging business environment, understanding the needs of customers with a different approach is key for business success.

Speaking to business owners, medium and small-scale operators, CEOs and organisation managers during the mentorship class held in Warri, Delta on “Building a Strong and Successful Brand in a Turbulent Economy”, business mogul, Mama Helen Oritsejafor said that a brand is a unique design, sign, symbol, words or a combination of these employed in creating an image that identifies a product and differentiates it from other competitors. And she asked, ‘Why should your brand be chosen over that of your competitors?’

“In a bid to create a strong brand, companies and establishments need to be careful in decision making, as it could affect the brand and without a unifying vision, the brand could most likely be diluted or damaged. Therefore, to avoid common pitfalls and ensure growth into the future, they must create a documented plan for brand success which is brand strategy”.

According to her, brand strategy is the articulation of what a brand is and aspires to be, the purpose it serves and how it is being communicated with the world. “So, it is important for the connectivity of a company with its customers, cultivating a healthier customer relationship as well as building a happier company culture and stronger relationships with the employees of the organization.

Unfortunately, in 2017 State of Branding Report, only 51 % of employees are familiar with their company’s brand strategy. Although a brand strategy is important and beneficial, not every brand has one. Another report from On Brand Magazine’s 2017 State of Branding Report, 21% of respondents are ignorant of this.

Oritsejafor said that different brands have different needs, depending on their goals and brand maturity. Considering the core structure of a strong brand strategy, three main phases to be taken into consideration are; Discovery, Identity and Execution.

She emphasized that for brands to succeed, they must skillfully attract and build genuine relationships with people in an authentic and transparent way. She also highlighted on the importance of having a brand story, as it is necessary to tailor your message to different groups and channels.

She also highlighted that in terms of perception in branding, it is more real than fact. It is important to be open to objective criticism to ensure growth in business and also help business owners to understand the gap between where they are and where they want to be. “Conducting a S.W.O.T Analysis is also of great necessity. Packaging is also very important as it serves to identify, describe, display, promote and otherwise make the product marketable, valuable and different.

In addition, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Hon. Michael Tidi, said that Mrs. Oritsejafor has greatly given back to the society by dispensing knowledge, impacting lives and helping to ensure the sustainability of businesses without including a fee.