Branch Announces 1 Millionth Loan Disbursed Since Launching App Two Years Ago.

Nigerians deserve access to high quality financial services. But in reality, only too many people are excluded. For its second anniversary, Branch International reflects on its journey to provide financial services to millions of Nigerians.

Financial inclusion is one of the biggest and most important topics in the Nigerian financial system. Despite the huge population of the country, transparent financial services still haven’t penetrated deep into the country.

For many people, it is still extremely difficult to access capital for crucial business and personal needs.

According to the UK’s Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFinA), 34.9 million Nigerians above the age of 18 have been financially excluded.

Particularly, this group includes vibrant individuals operating in the informal economy-from Iya Tobi who operates that fast growing canteen on the street; to Engineer Chidi, your go-to guy for all generator repairs; to even Sanusi who supplies you with fresh tomatoes and yam.

We all depend heavily on these informal operators and the services they offer. So why shouldn’t they have access to better financial services, particularly credit to grow their businesses?

That’s where Branch comes in.

Branch is a leading instant loan app that uses data science to dramatically increase access to financial services for millions of Nigerians. Branch provides quick loans that help people achieve their business and personal needs. But more importantly, Branch helps to provide loans that are crucial for the growth of small businesses.

With just a smartphone, customers can borrow between N1000 and N200,000 without going through any stress.

Branch first launched in 2015 and became available for Nigerians in 2017. Over the last two years, the app has seen incredible growth in Nigeria.

Branch now has over 1.2 million users in Nigeria. The growth rate is incredible and it testifies to the usefulness and demand for its service.

Now, the company has disbursed over one million loans worth over N9 billion in Nigeria alone. That’s N9 billion that has helped individuals, families and businesses make meaningful progress, particularly in the informal economy.

Why Do People Trust Branch?

With Branch, customers can instantly borrow the amount they need without ever going to a physical office to request a loan.

All loans are approved, disbursed and repaid directly from the app.

Branch has earned a trustworthy reputation through the transparency of its services and with its customer-first approach in product delivery.

This reputation is a key driver of the impressive achievements it has recorded over the years across all the markets that the app is used.

Branch has seen unprecedented global growth, now operating in Nigeria, Kenya, Mexico and India. Users in these countries have downloaded the app over 5 million times. Also, Branch has now processed over 14 million loans worth over $350 million across these countries. Thanks to its sterling records, Branch has received over $250 million investments since 2015. Most recently in April 2019, the company announced a $170 million funding.

Branch seeks to offer more services to customers who have traditionally been excluded from accessing financial services. In order to be sure that a user can pay back a loan, Branch uses proprietary technology to analyze users’ credit worthiness through phone data. It analysis basic details with the user’s permission to determine if a user is eligible and how much money a user can borrow.

Currently, Branch is one of the most downloaded finance apps in Africa. The app takes care of your loan needs with ease, allowing you to focus on growing your business and achieving your personal goals. And in the process, Branch has reached more people, pulling them out of financial exclusion.

Download the Branch app today and gain access to the most innovative personal finance app in Nigeria. You just have to try it for yourself.