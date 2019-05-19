Boro Day: Embrace intellectualism, Governor Dickson urges Ijaw youths

Bayelsa State Governor, Honourable Seriake Dickson, on Thursday, called on the Ijaw Nation, particularly the youths, to focus on intellectual approach in the struggle for justice, egalitarian society and resource control.

Represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retd), Governor Dickson made the call at this year’s Isaac Boro Day Anniversary/Wreath Laying Ceremony in Yenagoa.

Governor Dickson’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the Boro Day anniversary was not only a day of celebration but also a time for sober reflection and commitment to worthy causes that would impact mankind.

He urged the youths to imbibe the virtues of discipline, respect, perseverance and hard work, noting that success is not achieved overnight.

The governor noted that his administration had provided the enabling environment for self-development through the establishment of tertiary institutions and provision of scholarships.

According to him, “we should all take responsibility to render service in every area we find ourselves. Adaka Boro paid the supreme price because of us despite his very bright future.

“Today we have Boro Day as a rallying point to motivate ourselves. What we have done to immortalise Adaka Boro including the building of the Heroes Park are lasting legacies of this administration.

“We should start using our brains to compete. Governor Dickson has created various opportunities to empower the youths. Discipline is required on the part of the youths.

“They should have the capacity to endure because good things do not just happen overnight. They should learn to listen and respect their elders and constituted authority.”

In his remarks, the late revolutionary’s brother, Elder David Boro, expressed appreciation to Governor Dickson, his administration and the entire Ijaw nation for keeping the memory of Boro alive over the years.

Elder Boro, who applauded Governor Dickson for initiating and completing various projects to immortalise the late Ijaw hero, however appealed on behalf of the Boro family for completion of the few ones remaining.

“For 51 years we have been celebrating Adaka Boro. This goes to show that the Ijaw man appreciates the sacrifices made by our heroes. As members of the Boro family, we thank you for remembering us.

“Governor Dickson has shown exceptional love to the Boro family. We remain thankful to the governor for retrieving the actual remains of Boro and burying them in Bayelsa,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Elders’ Forum, Chief Francis Doukpola, appealed to the state government to enact a law to declare Boro Day as a public holiday.

Chief Doukpola also enjoined the state governor to interface with his counterparts in the Niger Delta region to ensure simultaneous celebration of the Boro Day.

In a welcome address, the Commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs, Mr. Austin Dressy-Dressman, said the creation of Rivers and Bayelsa States was a product of the struggle led by the late freedom fighter and urged the people to emulate his selfless sacrifice.

Highpoint of the event was the laying of wreaths at the tomb of the departed hero by the deputy governor, representatives of the chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, King Funpere Akah, the Armed Forces, Ijaw National Congress, Ijaw Youth Council and the Boro family.