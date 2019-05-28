Book launch: Osinbajo, Tinubu, others eulogise Premium Times Publisher

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — VICE President Yemi Osinbajo; former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, converged in Abuja to eulogise the Publisher of Premium Times, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi describing him as a thorough bred journalist and activist rolled in one.

They said this in Abuja, at the public presentation of Testimony to Courage, a compendium of essays in honour of Mr. Olorunyomi.

Other notable Nigerians present at the launch were pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu; former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola; Professors, Biodun Jeyifo, Ropo Sekoni, Umaru Pate, Lai Oso, and frontline activist, Femi Falana.

Prof. Osinbajo, represented by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, described the Premium Times Publisher as a good friend and a thorough bred journalist and activist rolled in one.

In his remarks, Asiwaju Tinubu, said: “Through his (Olorunyomi’s) works, we sent the military packing and entrenched democracy. What will his life be without courage which we are here to celebrate today?” he queried.

Acknowledging the accolades, Olorunyomi said he could not have achieved anything without his friends, families and colleagues.

“All I have done is really about the team I work with. I only contribute a little to the work.”

“Truly my team are those truly those that deserve to be celebrated.”

Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, called on politicians to make Nigeria’s survival a priority in their quest for electoral victory, saying no contest for power is worth the country’s collapse.

Fayemi, who noted the recent successes in the transfer of power from one civilian government to another since 1999, said: “Periods of general elections are often moments when the country runs the risk of democratic collapse, violence and crisis.

“This lesson seems to have been manifested in the fourth republic. The lesson is that no contest for power is worth the collapse of Nigeria.

“For political power to be in contention, the Nigerian state has to survive. This is what produced an unprecedented consensus that diffused tension in the country at the start of the fourth republic.”