Bonny Way wins Mercedes Benz Most Outstanding Customer award

ONE of Nigeria’s front-running luxury bus companies, Bonny Way Motors Nigeria Limited, has been honoured with the Most Outstanding Customer for its consistent patronage of Marcopolo buses built on Mercedes-Benz chassis, and for contributing to the development of the country’s long distance passenger transportation.

The award was one of the highpoints of the recent official presentation of the new Paradiso 1350 luxury bus at the head office of the authorised representative of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited, in Lekki, Lagos. The new model Paradiso is powered by a Mercedes-Benz engine and built on the three-pointed star’s O 500 RSD 2436/30 chassis.

At the event, the management of Weststar Associates Limited, and the official representative of Marcopolo in the country, Auto Alternative Nigeria Limited, described the Chairman of Bonny Way Motors Nigeria Limited, Chief Boniface Nwachukwu, as a brand loyalist who has purchased many units of Marcoplo/Mercedes-Benz buses over the years.

Presenting the Most Outstanding Customer award to Chief Nwachukwu, the Managing Directors of Weststar Associates and Auto Alternative, Mirko Plath and Chris Okeke, respectively, disclosed that Bonny Way Motors was the first company to place an order for the new Paradiso 1350 being launched that day.

This was also evident on the unit on display at the presentation which had ‘Bonny Way Motors Nigeria Limited’ written at the front end below the windshield. Both Mirko Plath and Chris Okeke, appreciated the luxury bus operators for preferring the buses built on Mercedes-Benz chassis.

The duo who jointly presented the award plaques bearing the legendary Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star symbol, described the relationship with the transporters as excellent. Bonny Way Motors was particularly commended for always leading the way in terms of going for the Marcopolo buses driven by Mercedes engines and drive-trains.

The company was also said to have a reputation for strict adherence to after-sales maintenance requirements, which has ensured the longevity of its vehicles.

This was confirmed by Nwachukwu himself, who explained that experience, right choice of bus brand and models, emphasis on driver training and adequate maintenance, combine to always keep the vehicles on the road.

He commended Weststar for the after-sales support they provide for the bus owners, especially in terms of replacement parts availability.

“I bought some Mracopolo luxury buses built on Mercedes-Benz chassis in 2004, and all of them are still on the road. That is why I love the vehicles. All my buses are Marcopolo built on Mercedes-Benz and I don’t have any other brand in my company apart from them,” he said.

However, Chief Nwachukwu and other luxury bus transporters at the event, lamented the deplorable condition of the highways, and appealed to the Federal Government to fix the roads, so that the new buses in which they invest heavily could last long.

Bonny Way Motors commenced business in 1998 with the target of making a remarkable differences in the transportation industry. It has over the years made a mark on various routes across the country. The routes include Lagos to various cities in the east and the north, especially Kano.

Earlier while introducing the new Paradiso 1350, the representative of Marcopolo had stated that based on the transporters’ preferences, many changes have been made in the lates luxury bus model to enhance its safety, comfort and beauty.

The Marcopolo representative said: “We changed the headlight, doors, driver’s seat which is now electric and we now have the LED lights which were not in the older model.”

He further explained that the flooring of the bus is now different, saying, “We are flexible in our design. We worked with the feedbacks we got from the operators.”