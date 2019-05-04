Bollywood makes inroad into Nollywood with ‘Deceptive Measures’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The much-needed international co-productions in film and television between India’s Bollywood and Nigerian motion picture industry Is underway, as Global Content Hub by Zee partners with the country’s based Mace Entertainment to launch in the second half of the year a world class TV series titled ‘ Deceptive Measures.’

The 104 episodes TV drama series is expected to be shown in major pay TV and free-to-air channels across the country.

Deceptive Measures, which is an international scripted format by Zee Entertainment Is the remake of Pavitra Rishta. The show was originally produced and shot in a modest environment devoid of any glamour and grandeur and focuses on a middle class household’s routine and lifestyle. It’s realistic portrayal and its nuances were felt and lived by all those who watched the show back in India.

Starring popular actors from Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, the first season of the show which will kick off in the second half of the year will have 52 one-hour episodes. The production, using Nigerian cast and crew including international crew from Zee Entertainment from Canada and India is said to be the first local adaptation of an Indian scripted format in the history of Nigerian TV production.

The producers expect that the success of this scripted format will definitely create the much-needed inroad into the Nigerian TV industry for more international co-productions in television.

The series directed by Uduak Obang, Deceptive Measures is the second African co-production from Zee. The likes of Michale Godson, Joy Jasmin, Aygeman,play boy actor, Kwame Amanfos, Bolanle Ifelodun, Wale Ifelodun, Frimpomg Amanfos among others stars are the prominent faces in the series.

Speaking at a private screening of the series at Indigo Bar restaurant and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the week, Mr. Nitin Michael, the Regional Head Content Licensing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for Middle East, Turkey and Pakistan, : We remain committed to fostering our local engagement with Nigerian TV audiences through creating locally adapted stories produced with world class and best international production values that can travel and be accepted anywhere in the world.

Founder of Mace Entertainment, Mr. Manoj Jagtiani said the interest to further diversify the Mace Group and invest in entertainment industry in Nigeria is borne out of the passion to demonstrate the profitability and the untapped potentials that can bring so much value to the Nigerian economy through entertainment. He hopes that this partnership with Zee Entertainment will open more opportunities foor the local industry.