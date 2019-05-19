Boko Haram: Speak as statesman, not bigot ― Lamido tells Obasanjo

Soni Daniel and Aliyu Dangida

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has advised a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, not to allow his disappointment with the current administration to turn him to a religious and ethnic bigot.

Lamido asked the former president to withdraw the statement credited to him that Boko Haram has an agenda of ‘Fulanisation and Islamisation’ of West Africa.

Lamido made his position clear in a press statement by his media aide, Mansur Ahmad.

At a church service in Delta, former president Obasanjo was quoted as saying “the twin evils of Boko Haram and marauding cattle herders were initially treated with kid gloves.”

Obasanjo said: “It’s no longer an issue of lack of education and lack of employment for our youth in Nigeria which it began as, it is now West African Fulanisation, Islamisation and global organised crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining, and regime change.”

Lamido, however, said he believes Obasanjo’s statement was improper for a global figure like him.

He said such a statement should not have come from the former president.

Lamido said: “If it were said at a non-religious venue to a non-religious audience, maybe; it might have been more tolerable.

“Please, sir don’t let your disappointment with sitting presidents turn you into a bigot. You must not abandon the national stage.

“The cracks along the various divides in our National cohesion are already turning into huge gorges,” Lamido said.

