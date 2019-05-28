Boko Haram slaughter 7 in community near Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—No fewer than seven persons were slaughtered on Sunday night when suspected members of Boko Haram sect invaded Wulari communities under the domain of the village heads, Bulama Isa and Bulama Mustapha Mallambe.

Both Bulama Isa and Mustapha Mallambe communities of Wulari is located West along the old Gombe-Biu-Damboa- Maiduguri Power Transmission Lines that share fence with Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp which hosts thousands of refugees from Gwoza, Monguno, Nganzai, Damasak and other Local Government Areas that were hitherto displaced by insurgents.

In the last two weeks, similar attacks of slaughtering took place in some communities of Moramti which is about a kilometre drive into Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to a fleeing resident who gave his name as Kachallu Adam, “seven people were slaughtered in Wulari, Bulama Isa and Mustafa mallambe communities near Bakasi IDP camp of Maiduguri metropolitan council, burial is presently going on now”.

Another resident who said he fled into the city during the attack said 6 persons were killed with several houses set ablaze after looting food items by the rampaging insurgents.

According to him, residents of Wulari and Mustapha Mallambe communities were left unprotected as there was no security presence before, during and after the attack.

“ It is unfortunate that our people were left at the mercy of God Almighty. The armed insurgents wrecked havoc on our communities yesterday night without confrontation”. The source said.

Although, efforts to get confirmation from the police or other security agencies proved abortive at press time, our Correspondent gathered that some Military personnel were deployed to the area at about 11am on Monday while surviving residents have started burying their dead ones.