Boko Haram: I can’t travel to my village and sleep, Northern Lawmaker fumes

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Nwafor Sunday

Miffed with the killings and kidnappings in the north-east zone, honorable Adamu Chika, a lawmaker representing Shiroro/Rafi/Munya, Niger state, condemned the act, noting that he can’t travel to his village and sleep for the fear of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers in the area.

Northern Lawmaker, Boko Haram
Honourable Chika Adamu, representing Shiroro/Rafi/Munya, Niger state

Disclosing this on Thursday, during the plenary, Chika asked that a lasting solution be adopted to address the security challenges.

His words, “Mr Speaker, where are we going? I cannot go to my village, spend a night and sleep as I’m speaking to you.

“For the last year, I cannot go to my village and sleep, I feel very insecure. And this is where I find myself, it is terrible, we have to do something about it.”

