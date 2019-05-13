Bode Ola lauds Erelu Fayemi’s commitment to selfless service

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bode Ola has lauded the zeal, quest and commitment of wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi-Adeleye Fayemi to the people, especially youths and women of the state.

The ex-lawmaker gave the commendation in Ado-Ekiti on Monday while speaking with newsmen on the recent 5th Distinguished Lecture of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, delivered by the governor’s wife.

He described Mrs Fayemi as a special person who always focused on the interest of her people, something he said had made her unique as a Christian, wife and mother.

While urging other wives of state governors to emulate her, Ola said it was not holding position that matters, but how one uses his or her position to serve humanity.

The former SUBEB boss said many Christians and mothers were holding various important positions and what they needed was prayers from fellow women to succeed in their purpose of being in government, which is service to humanity.

He commended the Ekiti governor’s wife for making the state proud and assured her of the support of government and people of the state at all time to sustain her good work.

“Having attended Her Excellency Bisi Fayemi’s lecture ‘Clapping with one hand: Female Education, leadership and the guest first national development”, the greatest predictor of all the factors mentioned which seem to constitute impediments to the progress of Nigerian women in Nigerian politics, is lack of political will.

“Even though, education is supposed to be the major determining factor especially in the Northern part of Nigeria where there is low enrollment of girl-child in schools compared with the girl-child enrollment in the primary schools in Southern states, we all know that a significant relationship exists between education qualification and the knowledge of any policies and programmes. The quality of life and space of development in the life of a woman can also be enhanced by her level of education.

“Even though, there is supposed to be a direct relationship between the level of education of women and participation in decision making, but the reverse seems to be the case among women in Nigerian politics.

“Just like Her Excellency said that women participation in politics has gone down drastically these days, the big question is why are those women that are highly educated not showing interest in politics and leadership role?

“It is a big question that is subject to further research, but if other women of substance can team up to motivate women and reawaken their spirit, many may have a positive mind set about leadership roles and political participation.