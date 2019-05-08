BMO debunks reports of N100bn payment to Miyetti Allah

Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has debunked rumours that the Federal Government planned to pay Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) N100billion to persuade it to allow peace reign in Nigeria.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The pro-Buhari group described the alleged payment as a lie that had no basis, fact or reality.

“The public needs to be informed that this rumour is the handiwork of mischief makers, who are bent on casting the Federal Government in bad light.

“First, the meeting referred to was in response to the conference of ECOWAS sub-regional body where security challenges afflicting the region were discussed.

“Part of the dialogue was to provide a national action plan and solutions by all member states of ECOWAS,” the group said.

The group noted that it was on the basis of this initiative by ECOWAS that Minister of Interior, Dr Abdulrahman Dambazzau, led a team of service chiefs to a meeting with the MACBAN in Kebbi State.

It added that the meeting was also to harp on the need to remove criminal elements that had infiltrated the association.

According to BMO, at no time was the issue of paying the association any amount of money was raised or discussed as being reported or speculated in certain quarters.

“We want to restate that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is a responsible and responsive government that would not deviate from its avowed commitment to due process, rule of law and fiscal responsibility.

“We want to restate that the purported payment of N100billion to Miyetti Allah is the figment of the imagination of the originators and purveyors of the fake news, and has no iota of truth”, the group added.