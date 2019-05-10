Blackout as Boko Haram invades transmission substation in Maiduguri

By Prince Okafor

MAIDUGURI— Darkness may persist in some parts of Maiduguri, following Tuesday’s attack on the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, 330/132kV transmission substation at Molai in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The substation comprises 150MVA and 60MVA power transformers which feed Yola Disco customers in Maiduguri and environs.

Molai Substation had experienced attacks by insurgents in the past but has not totally affected power supply to Maiduguri.

Vanguard gathered that the insurgents were reportedly moving from Damboa to the outskirts of Maiduguri before they began the attack near Molai village in the state.

Borno State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, affirmed that six persons were killed while 15 persons were seriously injured when the insurgents attacked Molai village.

However, the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement said during the attack, 2No Post Isolators Porcelain units were affected; the cracks were however not too deep as to affect supply to the substation.

According to her, “Two Hilux vans and one vehicle belonging to a staff of TCN were destroyed while insurgents made away with the third Hilux Van. Other items destroyed include truck, computer, monitor and printer in the control room. The windows of the Control Room and staff house were also shattered by gun shots.

“The operators on duty opened the transmission lines from the substation and shut down the station before quickly leaving the substation just before the insurgents reached there. “After the incident, TCN engineers did a thorough check of the substation equipment before restoration on Wednesday at 9.31Hrs