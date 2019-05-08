Bixbeat Music berths in Nigeria

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Bixbeat Nigeria Limited, an entertainment company headquartered in Calgary, Canada has expanded its reach to Nigeria. The entertainment outfit whose mission in the music industry is to be the one-stop music platform for everything music globally recently launched in Lagos.

In a chat with Showtime, Ayoola Oluwafemi, Business Manager, Bixbeat Nigeria Limited, explained why the company decided to extend her services to the Nigeria music industry.

“Right now, we are on four continents; Africa, Asia, Europe and America; you’ll see that when you go to the platform. We’ve launched now in Nigeria because most of the African artistes look up to Nigeria; they want to do what we do.

So, we are not just catering for only Nigeria but for Africa at large, and also to the American, Canadian, European, Asian markets, the Middle East and everywhere. We are a music platform for every continent but we are giving Nigeria more leverage because Nigeria is our country but our headquarters is in Canada.”

Speaking on the company’s mode of operation, she said; “To create a record label page and upload songs on our platform is totally free. We only charge if you want your song to be sold and the likes.

“If you are going to stream your music, there will be an agreement between the company and the artiste, or the record label that brings the song to us. Gone are the days when artistes just want their songs out there for free. These days they look for ways to monetize the songs because it is their intellectual property.”