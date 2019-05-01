Biafra will come without war ― Kanu’s brother

As investigative team visits their father’s destroyed palace

By Anayo Okoli

YOUNGER brother to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IBOP, Prince Emmanuel Kanu has assured that the Biafra Republic being championed by his brother would be achieved without any war.

According to him, Nnamdi Kanu has engaged in what he called high profile diplomatic talks with notable world leaders and governments across the globe on how to peacefully restore Biafra.

Prince Kanu was quoted to have said this yesterday, in Umuahia, when he received in audience a team of investigators from Alliances for Africa who said to be in their attacked family house on a fact-finding mission, said that important world leaders are now lending their full support to the Biafra struggles.

ALSO READ: Film director, John Singleton, dies at 51

“The current diplomatic efforts by my brother on Biafra restoration are yielding positive results”, Kanu said.

He thanked the visiting investigative team for coming to see the level of destruction in his father’s compound following the attack by the military on September 14, 2017, and tasked them on the factual report, just as he expressed hope that the visit would help to secure more international sympathy over the Biafra cause.

Prince Kanu who was said to have conducted the team round the entire palace urged them to publish their findings “without fear or favour”.

“I feel very relieved by your visit today. I want the truth to be told so that the world will better understand the level of destruction in our house by the Nigerian military.

“Refuse to be bought over by the government and don’t compromise your findings”, Kanu was quoted as saying.

Asked if he expected a different result from the group’s visit considering the fact that many such groups had paid a similar visit to the palace, Kanu said he expected a positive outcome.

“We keep hoping that one day the right group will come who will report the destruction here the way it is, and take the Biafra cause to the global platform where humanity will listen to our plights”, he said.

In her remarks, the leader of the team, Ms Chidire Anonye, a legal aid with Alliances for Africa, explained that they were in the home of the Kanus to collect raw data on the military invasion for analysis.

According to her, the rights group was currently investigating alleged atrocities by state actors in South East states.

“We are documenting a project on mass atrocities by state actors in Abia”, she said, pointing out that other members of the team had gone to other states in the zone for a similar task.

“We are investigating killings of IPOB members in Anambra, invasion of communities by herdsmen in Enugu, military barricades in Imo and communal clashes in Ebonyi”, she further explained.

She said that after a very objective analysis of the findings, the group may consider a legal option to seek redress.

“We have the capacity to take the government to a regional court, ECOWAS court to demand justice if found liable”, she said.

Also, on the delegation was the Executive Director, Moral Integrity Network, Mr Innocent Akomas.

Vanguard