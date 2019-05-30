Biafra Day: Sit-At-Home records partial compliance in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous people of Biafra recorded partial compliance in Enugu state as some complied with the directive while orders went on with their normal daily activities.

In the early hours of the day, some traders in most markets in the state did not open for businesses such as in Timber market Abakpa, Abakpa market, Ogbete main Market at Ogui, Newmarket in Enugu, among other markets.

At midday, more activities came in swing and some who had stayed away from their business premises opened. The civil servants went to work but the streets were not in the normal bustle of activities.

There were no military or police patrols, just like there were no reports of molestation of any Biafra activist, even when a coalition of pro-Biafra groups marked the day with a lecture on the 52 years declaration of Biafra to present time.

One of the people interviewed on the streets, Mazi Uche, who identified himself as a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, said that May 30 has become very significant in the life of Biafrans. “It is a day that we remember over 3 million Biafra heroes murdered during the existence of Biafra republic and we are honouring them today.”

He stated that partial compliance with the sit-at-home directive in Enugu was because the IPoB does not force anybody to comply with its order. “It’s a thing of the conscience, it is left for you to know that these people died on our behalf and its good we honour them, you cannot get 100 percent but so far so good.”

In a lecture by the coalition of pro-Biafra groups at Abakpa area of Enugu metropolis, coordinator coalition and leader of the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, said that the agitation for restoration of Biafra was a child of circumstance in response to the continued marginalisation, deprivation, and genocide against Biafrans who were defeated during the war for independence between 1967and 1970.

He said that “For the survival and recovery to normal and decent living for the Biafra people, it is imperative that government and the systems that support governance, plus the entire basis for social relations must be overhauled. No half measures of the Nigerian government and the Nigerian system can guarantee even the basic survival of the Biafrian people.”

Madu noted that the remembrance was also for survivors among the over ten thousand Biafran children who were shipped abroad in 1969, as a strategy for territorial Biafra survival.

He stated that “although most of them are lost and mixed in the populations of their host countries, it is our hope and prayer that they continue to retain the spirit of Biafra. We are happy that many of them are already making significant contributions to the growth and development of their respective communities, countries and the world.”

