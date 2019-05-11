Between the emir, governor, whoever is right, we pray succeeds – Sanusi’s son

Adam Lamido Sanusi (Ashraf) the son of the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has prayed that between the governor of Kano and the Emir whoever is right should succeed.

Adam Lamido Sanusi (Ashraf) on his Instagram page on Saturday, reacting to the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate council said: ‘Between the Emir and the Governor, whoever is right, we pray succeeds.’

Adam Lamido Sanusi (Ashraf) said further that :’My father speaks what is on his mind when he believes he should and I don’t believe he is wrong for this’

‘If he is dethroned or reduced in status then, I still wish for my people to get a right and just leader like him. If he is increased, I still wish that he continues to be just,’

“I am not an expert in politics or personal relations. In all honesty, I thank those of you that supported my dad, but try not to insult anyone when you speak your opinions.

‘Try not to make rash decisions without fully understanding the situation. Do not hate anyone because they favour the other as they may not fully comprehend what is happening,’ he said.

Recalled that a Kano High Court sitting at Ungogo on Friday granted an order restraining Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje from taking any action to legitimize the four new emirates he created.

The four new emirates are Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.

The order followed a suit filed by one Rabi’u Sule-Gwarzo challenging the decision of the governor to create the four additional emirates in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, gave an interim injunction directing all parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Saminu, also gave an order directing the state governor and Government Printer to stop the publication and release of the law that created the four new emirates.

The Plaintiff in the suit is Rabiu Sule-Gwarzo while Kano State House of Assembly Speaker is the first defendant.

Similarly, the Kano state House of Assembly is second defendant, Clerk Kano state House of Assembly is the third defendant and Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is the fourth defendant.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of the State is the fifth defendant while the Kano state government printer is the sixth defendant.

The presiding Judge had fixed Wednesday, May 15, for hearing of the motion on notice.

The state government had earlier planned to present appointment letters to the new emirs on Saturday, May 11, at Kofar Mata Indoor Sports Hall.

The Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA), had approved the amendment of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs law, paving way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate council. The bill, known as Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019 was promptly signed into law by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. It allows for the creation of four more first class emirs Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya councils. The assembly embarked on its earlier plans to amend the law following a petition filed before the house by Ibrahim Chambers. The petitioner demanded for the upgrading of some traditional rulers to the status of 1st class emirs. Chambers in the petition sought for the creation of the four additional 1st class emirate councils in Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya. According to the petition, the establishment of the emirate councils will bring more development to the people of the area. The committee earlier set up by the assembly to look into the issue of reviewing the law presented its report before the legislators on Tuesday. Reading the joint committees report before the floor of the house on Tuesday, the majority leader, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi, said the report also recommended the review of the law. According to him, the decision followed wide consultation with stakeholders, adding that the feedback the committee received from the public, massively supported the upgrade of those emirate councils. He said the response received clearly showed that the need to upgrade the traditional rulers was necessary. According to Danagundi, the law if signed into law by the Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the emirate council, except Bichi, will have their own kingmakers. He explained that the Bichi emirate council would have its Kingmakers from the old emirate council, Gidan Dabo in particular. According to Danagundi, the creation of the new first class emirs would bring more job opportunities, boost the economy, and ensure security of the state. Governor Ganduje, who spoke immediately after signing the bill into law, said “this is what the people of Kano State want. “This will encourage active and deeper participation of people of Kano State especially in the rural communities in the affairs of the state. “It will also encourage active participation of traditional rulers in the areas of agriculture, education, health and security.” The governor also said that there was need to upgrade the traditional rulers based on their historical antecedents so that aspirations and dreams of their forefathers would come true. Ganduje added that all other processes for the take off of the new emirates would be completed while letters of appointment and dates of Coronation of the new first class emirs would be fixed. The governor also signed six other bills into law. The bills are; Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019, Kano State Public Health Law 2019 and Kano State Water and Sanitation Sector Reform Law 2019. Others are, Kano State College of Health Science and Technology Law 2019, Kano State Sharia Courts Amendment Law 2019, Kano State Pension and Rights of Governors and Deputy Law 2019 and Kano State Pension and Right of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Law 2019. Vanguard