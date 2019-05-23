Benue killings: BMO bunch of noise makers – Dr. Wayas

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA – A lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Dr. David Wayas has lambasted the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, over a statement credited to it on Benue Killings, describing the group as a bunch of busy bodies and noise makers.

Wayas said the BMO should concentrate on advising President Muhammadu Buhari’s government on how to move Nigeria forward instead of creating issues to impress their employer.

The don, who spoke from his office on Wednesday, said that it is wrong for the media organisation to have alleged that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State ” fuelled a hate ideology that encouraged crisis in the state while diverting the mind of the people from the real issues of under-development.”

He further said that the governor won his second term in office because he always defended the people of the state and spoke their minds, adding that the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was unanimously accepted by the people as the panacea for herders/farmers clashes in the state.

“When Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was passed in 2017, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, revolted against it and started killing our people.

“The governor is speaking the minds of Benue people. What even gave him his second term in office is because he has been for the people. He sacrifices his peace to defend the people.

“The Buhari Media Organisation is just a group of people who feel they should make issues where there are no issues. The credit must be given to the President Muhammadu Buhari because he did not interfere in the last election in Benue. I think the media organisation should better be engaged in advising the President on how to move Nigeria forward instead of creating heat and issues so that the employer would know that they are working. This is not the era of politics.

” I just want to caution whoever is behind that because it is noise making,” he said.

Wayas, who also said that Nigeria’s food insecurity will continue to worsen if the Muhammadu Buhari led federal government fails to bring the perpetrators of Benue killings to book, added that farmers in the state are afraid to visit their farms for the fear of herdsmen militias who continue to unleash attacks on them.

He equally debunked the age-long myth that the Tivs use their wives to entertain visitors, saying “a typical Tiv person is not happy when you go near his wife. In the olden days, our people married so many wives to help them in farms. As a result, each of the wives had a hut. The man of the house will normally ask one of the wives to leave her hut for the stranger or visitor and join him in his hut because they didn’t have what we call visitors’ room now.

” There is the possibility that the visitor might develop a relationship with the wife due to their closeness, but the man of the house did not give her willingly to the visitor, ” he explained.