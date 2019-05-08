*Why I’m pushing beyond limits for NYCN

By CHARLES KUMOLU

Grandson of a former President, grandson of a former Secretary to the Federal Government and son of a retired Captain, Bello Shagari, is an individual with deep knowledge about the management of people and resources in the public sector. This, he is bringing to bear as the President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN. He narrates how the lessons learned from his two grandfathers, who were people of high political exposure are opening doors for the organisation he leads.

Family with political exposure:

Coming from a background with political exposure contributed to what people describe as my leadership qualities. I think it does because there are certain things I avoid because of my family name. I try as much as possible to be patient and tolerant because those are the values we were raised up with. And the last thing I would get involved in is corruption. My grandfather, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, throughout his long career which started before independence until his presidency was never found wanting. We strive to maintain the reputation in our family because we are proud of it.

The Shagari brand, Dangote brands

My last name opens doors for the Youth Council even in the international community where people often ask if I am related to President Shagari and they quickly develop an interest in me. Here in Nigeria, before I met Aliko Dangote personally, I had been able to get through his corporation even without any introduction.

When I requested to collaborate with Dangote Group, he saw my name and developed interest. He enquired about my background.

The day we met I explained to him because he is actually my father’s friend but he didn’t really know me until then. He was happy that I was bringing something on board and we are now planning to work together in the interest of Nigerian youths. The name has really made things a lot easier. The old man is gone but he is still serving us from heaven.

Grandfather, SGF Gidado Idris

When my maternal grandfather, Gidado Idris was alive, I became very close to him and he was my mentor. My closeness to him was as a result of the old age of my paternal grandfather, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who I was initially closer to.

Gidado took over since I could not do without an old friend and I always consulted him whenever I was going to make a career decision.

In fact, he encouraged me to run for the NYCN presidency but he never lived to see it happen. Who is more frank than Gidado? He once told the late General Sani Abacha a truth no one could tell him. The Generals had a meeting about an issue and they couldn’t find anyone to disclose it to the Head of State and Gidado took it upon himself. It was such that he feared for his life afterwards but he was a close confidant of the General. That is why I stick to the truth because I knew if it didn’t kill Gidado, it will not kill me.

He was an honest man who kept time. I am not as good as he was on keeping time but I am doing my best to emulate him. Both of them are late now and I have adopted another grandfather, General Yakubu Gowon, who is equally their very good friend.

Always adjusting:

Being the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria comes with a huge responsibility. In the short period of time that I have been in office, I have learned so much and I am always adjusting. When there are much pressure and tension, I often contemplate resigning but it is never an option, even though the choice is there. The presidency of the Youth Council is like the seat of the Speaker or Senate President. It is always challenging because there are people always working against the occupier of the office. One will never be at peace until he stabilises, and it is taking me almost a year to achieve that. I hope we are able to change that culture.

Nigerian youths

Not less than 15 percent of the Nigerian youths were aware of the NYCN and I knew that even before becoming President. In fact, one of my core objectives has been to open it to the world so that the average Nigerian youth would be aware of its existence and use it for his or her benefit.

Even before I won the election, I launched a very serious media campaign. It was easy for me to win and when I won the election, I made good use of the social media to propagate the activities of the council to Nigerians. As a result, many young people have developed an interest in the council, and most of the time they engage me on different platforms to inquire more about the organisation. Our presence is virtually everywhere on social media now.

Divisions do not impress me

The processes leading to the emergence of NYCN President are tough and the permutations are complicated. As for me, I won with barely 11 votes out of 490 valid votes that were cast. The votes came from 37 state chapters who had five votes each and 104 voluntary youth organisations affiliated to NYCN who are entitled to three votes each.

The permutations are complicated because there are blocs determined by the six geopolitical zones we have in the country and every zone comes with an interest. It is simply a reflection of the Nigerian reality and divide. Such a division doesn’t impress me at all.

Therefore , the ability of your team to create an accord with other blocs will determine your chances. But the South West has more votes because more than half of the voluntary youth organisations are from there.

Protect interest

The duties of the NYCN President entail overseeing the entire structure of the Youth Council which consists of the 36 State chapters and 774 local government branches and making sure that the council pursues its aims and objectives which are to serve and protect the interest of the entire Nigerian youths.

A Youth Council President is the overall youth leader in the country and must be able to represent them in and outside the country by actively engaging in national and global issues. The Youth President is expected to raise the consciousness of the youths and engage them to contribute positively to national development.

Little to be proud of

I knew the council not too long. It was about 2011 that I knew about its activities. But most people who have been in it longer than me often say that I am not “a council person”, meaning I am not a typical council person. It gladdens me that they say that about me because in the past, there was little to be proud of in the youth council. I knew it was quite good during the time of Comrade Ben Duntoye, but after then, those who have been part of it shouldn’t be proud because it became a total mess.

It became a cult of a few men who have been commercialising the name of the Nigerian youth as a means of survival and creating crises. When I came on board, some of them claimed that I have disenfranchised them because I have declined every effort to use the good name of the Nigerian Youth to beg here and there. Gradually, the organisation is taking shape and the Nigerian youths are becoming more confident in the body as a result of our reforms.

Needed respect

One of the things we have succeeded in doing is to redeem the image of the Youth Council. Before now, It had been reduced to a beggarly organisation, but wherever I go on an official engagement, I always remind those I am visiting, even Governors that we are not there to beg, but to seek collaboration and see how it would benefit the Nigerian youths.

Such utterances have gained much-needed respect for the Youth Council. We also succeeded in returning the council back to engagement in the international community where Nigeria should be a major stakeholder given our status in Africa. As a result of our activities, Nigeria is now fully consulted on global issues concerning the youths.

My colleagues from around Africa have known Nigeria to be chaotic in terms of youth leadership.

and they made it known to me that before now they had no atom of respect for the Nigerian youth.

Barely four months in office, we were able to provide empowerment opportunities in partnership with National Directorate of Employment for our youths Nationwide and we have signed various partnerships deals with corporations and embassies, especially the Chinese Embassy. In the short period of time, the NYCN President was also nominated as the most Influential Young Person in 2018 by Avance Media in Ghana and also inducted into the Crans Montana New Leaders of Tomorrow for the first time because of how we were able to engage the Nigerian youths since our emergence.

Level of hopelessness

My voice is supposed to be the loudest among the Nigerian youths but we cannot claim it is at the moment. But who among the Nigerian youths truly have a voice that must be listened to? Very few and most of them are rather social media influencers. Lucky enough I’m in their cycle. I think my social media presence has helped a lot in giving me a voice which I was able to use to amplify some of the concerns of young Nigerians. At a point, it landed me into trouble when I made a political statement(laughter).

General Buba Marwa, retd.

The Government does engage us but not as much as it should, but there is one person who I have always respected in that aspect. He is General Buba Marwa, retd. He is always engaging the NYCN and NANS especially in his fights against drug abuse. If other government agencies will learn from him, they will go a long way in achieving their goals and objectives with the inputs of the Nigerian youths. The NYCN is a major stakeholder in running the affairs of this country and the best way to reach out to the Nigerian youths is through us.

Interference

NYCN not free from political interference yet but our mission is to make sure it is. Among the things we have achieved in 2019 is to resist every attempt to make the NYCN endorse any political party or candidate, which was a tradition in council, and we have been fought for that reason. We were even threatened with removal from office but we stood our ground. We have set a pace in that regard and we hope it will continue. The Youth Council is not a sectional organisation. It belongs to all Nigerian youths irrespective of their affiliations. We would ensure the total emancipation of the organisation against the usual culture of external interferences from certain areas in and outside the government. Government must remain as a partner to us and we must continue to operate independently. That is why we are voted.

Memorable experience

I will never forget a conspiracy against me where my National Executive Council, NEC, members were instigated to pass a vote of no confidence on me. They were even threatened to do so and the plot almost succeeded if they had done it right. But to God be the glory the whole process was violated and it didn’t succeed because it cannot be justified. Can you imagine passing a vote of no confidence on you without any offence at a meeting you are presiding? It is ridiculous! It made me rethink my confidence in some of my contemporaries who easily keyed into the mischievous plot. I am lucky to have been able to get a majority on my side with a national spread from all over the country. Detractors are busy creating crises for us but we remain focused and refused to be distracted.

