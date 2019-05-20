Bayelsa oil commission meets CSOs, holds public evidence session

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—The Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, BSOEC, will tomorrow commence another round of public engagements with a meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to a statement in Yenagoa, the CSO Roundtable is an interface meant to deepen the work of the commission led by the Archbishop of York, Most Reverend John Sentamu.

Sentamu and other members of the commission are in the country in continuation of the assignment to investigate the environmental and human damage caused by the operations of oil companies in the state.

The members will undertake an on-site visits to some communities in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government Areas of the state as well as hold sessions with legal and health experts and groups before having another public evidence session with impacted communities and individuals on May 24.

Communities and individuals negatively affected by oil spills are expected to present evidence to the commission on how they have been impacted.

Those who wish to attend or present evidence during the session are requested to pre-register at the Ministry of Environment at the state secretariat complex on or before May 22.

The evidence session will hold at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, inaugurated the commission in March this year with a nine-month timeline to among others develop a set of informed recommendations that will lead to the development of a new legal framework that ensures accountability.