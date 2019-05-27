Bayelsa Govt. urges children to shun social vices

Yenagoa – The Bayelsa Government, has urged children in the state to shun social vices and embrace its free education programme to better their future.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, made this remark on Monday in Yenagoa while the children celebrated the 2019 Children’s Day.

Iworiso-Markson noted that embracing education would go a long way in reducing the number of out of school children in the state.

He urged them to take their education seriously and embrace the robust education programmes put in place by the government.

“I urge you to shun drug abuse, cultism and other social vices inimical to your future.

“It is the desire of your parents, guardians and the government to see you become successful in your chosen careers,’’ he said.

Iworiso-Markson lauded the governor’s wife, Mrs Racheal Dickson for her support for the children, especially in the area of the girl child education.

The commissioner, who wished the children a happy celebration, called on parents to always monitor their children’s ways of life, particularly the kind of friends they keep. (NAN)