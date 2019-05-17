Bayelsa APC flays Dickson’s political campaign against IOCs

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA —All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State has condemned the recent campaign raised by Governor Seriake Dickson, against international oil companies, IOCs operating in the state.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Yenagoa, state Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, said: “He (Dickson) has tried to deceive unsuspecting members of the public with a new dishonest campaign invented to conceal a clear political project.”

The governor had lately launched a move against the IOCs, accusing them of causing environmental degradation and using their crude oil pipeline surveillance contracts to fund crisis in the state.

But APC dismissed the allegation as a move meant to pressure the oil companies into disengaging its (APC) members engaged as pipeline contractors.

APC also accused the governor of trying to impoverish the people and destabilise the party.

It warned the oil companies against descending into the political arena in the state by succumbing to the pressure from Dickson to sack the pipeline surveillance contractors.