Bauchi gets new police commissioner

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi Police Command has said that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to Bauchi State to take over from the outgoing Police Commissioner, Ali Janga.

In a statement released to newsmen in Bauchi on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kamal Datti said the new Police Commissioner, CP Habu Sani Ahmadu has assumed duty in the State.

“The new CP is a seasoned Police Officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside the country.

“Our new CP holds a bachelors degree in Geography Education from Usman Danfofio University, Sokoto with which he joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police”, the statement adds “He hails from Wurno local government in Sokoto State. His last posting was at the Force Intelligence Bureau Headquarters, Abuja”

Vanguard learned that the outgoing Police Commissioner of Bauchi State, Ali Janga has been redeployed to Kaduna Police Command where he would serve as Police Commissioner of the State.

