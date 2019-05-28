BAUCHI : Focus on education, women empowerment, residents beg

By Charles Agwam

TO improve on the fortunes of Bauchi State, the residents are appealing to the Governor-elect, Senator Bala Mohammed to prioritise education of children and youths as well as empowerment of women in the state.

According to a 2018 report of the National Bureau of Statistics, Bauchi is one of the poorest states in Nigeria with an embarrassing record of 1.3 million out-of-school children.

A lecturer with the Federal University Geshua, Paul Orude, told Vanguard that the incoming government must focus on education and women empowerment to succeed in the state.

“To be honest with you, Bauchi has one of the poorest human capacity development initiatives in the country. The incoming government must tackle the embarrassing number of children who are out of school and also boost the engagement of women and youths, before it can record any progress,” he said.