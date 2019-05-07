Baru, others receive Press Freedom Awards

Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have been honoured at the 2019 Press Freedom Awards.

Baru and the other Chief Executives bagged the “Distinguished Friend of the Media Awards”, among other awardees, on Monday night at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja.

The awards, now in its second edition, is organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to celebrate and motivate journalists, promote press freedom, good governance and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

It also recognises media owners, corporations, political and public office holders who have actively supported press freedom in Nigeria.

The award cuts across six categories, including Torch Bearers of Press Freedom Awards, Defender of Press Freedom Awards, Life Time Achievement Awards and Press Freedom Platform Awards.

Others are Corporate Friend of the Media Awards and the Distinguished Friend of the Media Awards.

Ms Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State also clinched the Distinguished Friend of the Media Awards.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), as well as Julius Berger Nigeria, were honoured with the Corporate Friend of the Media Award.

Former NUJ President and Commissioner for Information, Kano State, Malam Garba Mohammed and Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor-elect, Bauchi State were given Lifetime Achievement Awards at the event.

Mr Chris Ikechukwu, NUJ President, said that the award was to recognise and celebrate the courage and sacrifice journalists’ make in discharging their duties.

He added that Nigerians from all works of lives, who have contributed in any way to the freedom of the media, was also worthy of honour.

In his remark, Thomas, a trained journalist, expressed delight that the award was an indication that the society was interested in whatever one did.

“This recognition (of Baru and others) clearly shows that people are concerned and are watching how we do our work in nation building. I hope to strive to always put in my best both as a professional and a patriotic citizen of this great nation, especially as a public servant,” he said.

