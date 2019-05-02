Banks, Pharma distributors, others to win big at NHEA 2019

By Chioma Obinna

As nominations for the 6th Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, 2019 continues, organisers of the award they have introduced four new categories.

This was as a result of representations made by players in the pharmaceutical and the financial services sectors.

Two new categories added includes; Pharmaceutical Distribution Outlet of the Year and Technology-Driven Pharmaceutical Distributor of the Year making it four in this category. While in the Special Award category, Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year was removed and replaced with Outstanding Healthcare Project-Friendly Bank of the Year and Outstanding Healthcare SME-Friendly Bank of the Year.

According to the NHEA Project Coordinator, Dr. Shola Alabi: “We are a listening organization. We also believe in continuous improvement to encourage participation. A lot of impactful innovation and disruptions have taken place in the pharmaceutical sector in the last few years, especially on how drugs are distributed.”

Also the Executive Secretary, Vivian Alikali, urged stakeholders should visit the award website, www. nigeriahealthcarewards.com.ng/online-nomination-form to make their nominations.

Alikali announced that nomination will close on midnight of May 24, 2019. After which the jury will meet to shortlist those who meet the set criteria and announce the nominees for each award category for voting to begin. Winners will be announced at a grand ball event on June 21st, 2019 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Any member of the public can make nominations for any corporate body or individual who meets the set criteria for the selected category. Nomination can be made either online or by downloading the nomination form.

Furthermore, Alikali said, about 26 awards and recognitions will be presented at the ceremony. These are made up of four main categories; Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology and Pharmaceuticals.

NHEA is organised by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.