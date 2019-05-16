Banire urges Muslims on time consciousness

As UNILAG Muslims hold Ramadan lecture

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Muiz Banire (SAN) has lamented lack of time consciousness among Muslims, arriving for events late just as organisers also start event behind schedule.

Banire who chaired the 15th Annual Ramadan Lecture of the UNILAG Muslim Community (UMC), held at the the University Central Mosque, Akoka, Lagos stated that Muslims who ought to keep to time as thought in the Quran and hadiths are wont to lateness, urging scholars and leaders to preach against the attitude.

“Muslims have made the habit to be late to events which is bad. Time keeping needs to be given priority among Muslims because of the evident disorganization and lateness that Muslim brothers and sisters are now known for. Such was not obtainable among Muslims of old and so must be shunned,” he said.

In this same vein, former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Abdul-Lateef Hussein, added that the issue of lateness should be promptly dealt with, especially when it comes to event planning and organization.

The Ramadan lecture which was hosted by the Chairman of UNILAG Muslim Community (UMC), Prof. Lai Olurode, also saw the presence of the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abu’Nolla, the Vice-Chancellor UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor Fountain University, Prof. Amidu Sanni, Chief Imam of UMC, Dr Ismail Musa, among others.