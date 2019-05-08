Bad governance not an excuse for yahoo yahoo; Ruggedman tells youths

By Rotimi Agbana

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman recently launched an online campaign against internet fraud, popularly known as yahoo yahoo, and he seems to be stopping at nothing to make sure the crime is reduced to the barest minimum, if not totally nipped in the bud.

Explaining why internet fraud is gradually becoming an escape route for Nigerian youths, the eloquent rapper noted that bad governance is not an excuse to engage in the now popular crime.

“It’s a pity what Nigeria is turning into. The government only wants to hold power so they have access to money without doing anything productive to help the lives of the citizens. No jobs, electricity, good roads, education, healthcare, security.

Tribalism and religion is playing its own role in further destroying our unity as a nation. No credibility, shame, integrity, accountability in so many things. Our youths blame the government for everything and use that as justification for them also wanting fast money without working for it. That does not justify fraud, no matter how you sugar coat it.

Some of our youths are all internet gangsters and warriors, what a shame. I guess that ends the tale of ‘leaders of tomorrow’. Brag all you want on social media, in real life police will arrest you if you are caught involved in fraud”, he said.

He added that religious bodies, clergy men and the Nigerian Police also contribute to the problems of the country.

He said; “Some churches/pastors are not helping issues. They don’t speak up on serious issues worrying the country. We have at least 2/4 churches on thousands of streets in Nigeria. Praying everyday but the country is not moving forward. The police have gone from those who protect us to those we need protection from; who rob, lay false accusations to extort us and kill us.”