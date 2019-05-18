Back your allegations with evidence, Atiku, PDP reply Lai Mohammed

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has challenged Information minister, Lai Mohammed to come up with evidence if has any, to back his claim that he (Atiku) and the PDP were planning to overthrow the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is even as the party urged the Minister to stop playing to the gallery and instead, face the challenge of speaking for a government that has “failed to deliver on the promises it made to the people four years ago.”

Lai Mohammed at a media parley with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, yesterday repeated the allegation he first made against Atiku and the PDP recently that the federal government has strong evidence linking the Wazirin Adamawa and his party, with plots to destablise the workings of government.

But reacting to the claims, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan chided the minister for what he called an attempt to play to the gallery while dodging “issues pertaining to poor governance and maladministration, his party is famous for.”

According to the publicity scribe, “Nigerians are tired of a man who keeps running away from the real issues at hand. If Lai has evidence to substantiate what he has been saying, he knows what to do.”

Continuing, Ologbindiyan added that “The federal government has no answers to the numerous challenges facing the nation. Nigerians are daily dying of hardship and all their spokesman can say today is to look for people and party to scapegoat for their failure.

“The PDP is determined to retrieve its stolen mandate at the tribunal and no amount of lies can distract us from realizing this objective.”

Also speaking, media adviser to the former Vice President, Mr. Paul Ibe said Nigerians must learn not to take the Information Minister serious anymore. In his words, “the man has run out of smart arguments and what he does these days is to make allegations he cannot substantiate.”

He called on Lai Mohammed to feel free to present his evidence before the relevant security agencies or keep his peace and allow Atiku to pursue his case at the election petition tribunal to a logical conclusion.