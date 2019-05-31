Babayaro: Mikel deserves his place in Nigeria’s AFCON squad

Former Nigeria defender Celestine Babayaro says he has no problem with John Obi Mikel’s return to the national team.

Mikel has been included in the Super Eagles’ provisional squad which is set to participate in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Babayaro explained that the 32-year-old central midfielder deserves his place in the squad as long as he is in good form.

“John Obi Mikel has done well for the national team and the man is an experienced midfield player,” Babayaro said.

‘’If you look at what Gareth Southgate is doing with the English national team, the man blends young with old.

‘’He doesn’t just move the old ones immediately, he likes to blend for example Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire at the back,” he added.

‘’If the national team coach has looked at Mikel who plays at Middlesbrough, if he has watched him play and he’s in-form, why not. If he’s in-form and has played well, I cannot see any reason why he can’t be invited.

‘’If you have been doing well and playing regularly, I am up for it. If you look at his CV, he has won the Champions League, FA Cup, all kinds of cups. He has done well for himself’’.

VANGUARD