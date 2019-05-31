Audit of LG account necessary to fast-track grassroots devt —Banigo

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has said the essence of setting up a committee, by Governor Nyesom Wike, to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 local government areas of the state was to reposition the local government areas for grassroots development and democratic dividends.

Banigo spoke, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the local government area Audit Committee met with chairmen of the 23 councils in the state.

It will be recalled that Wike inaugurated a committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 councils from May 2018 to May 2019 on Tuesday, with a three-week mandate to complete and submit its report.

Banigo warned that the committee would not tolerate any attempt to interfere with the smooth running of its business by any form of inducement whatsoever, stressing that any of such attempt would be resisted.

She noted that the committee would not hesitate to indict any council as well as other stakeholders that fail to give its maximum cooperation.

However, Chairman of Port Harcourt LGA, Victor Ihunwo, assured the committee that the chairmen of the 23 councils would give their maximum support to ensure that the committee succeeds.