Attack on judiciary, a threat to Nigeria’s foundation, democracy —Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said the attack on the judiciary by some political actors was a threat to the nation’s foundation and the development of democratic governance in the country.

He said the onslaught on the judiciary was aimed at weakening and destroying its independence, which should be condemned.

Dickson in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday, made the comment during the swearing-in of two new high court judges in Yenagoa.

Those sworn-in are Justice Iniekinimi Uzakah, a former Registrar of the high court and Justice Abasi Youngman, former acting Director, Civil Litigation Department, Ministry of Justice.

Dickson called on Nigerians to give the necessary support and encouragement to the judiciary as an independent arm of government.

He said: “Today, I want to use this opportunity to call on the political leaders in our country not to pull down our judiciary, not to tear down the place of the judiciary in their quest for power, domination and control because by so doing, you will be tearing down the foundations of our country.

“The constitution under which all of us have been brought together has created room for all organs of government, the same constitution that vests control of resources, for example, on the federation, that same constitution has prescribed a role and a place for our judiciary to be an impartial arbiter..

“So, I charge and remind you of the high nature and calling of your office and remind you also to administer justice to all our people who come to your courts. Remember to use the law as a shield of our people and not to use the law to add to the terrible condition and circumstances under which our people live.”

“The law should be a servant of our people, the law should be a defendant of our people, it should be invoked for the right causes and justice should be administered to all irrespective of status.”

He also commended the leadership provided by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, and praised the judiciary in the state as one of the most stable, productive, hardworking and reputable in the country.