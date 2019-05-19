Atiku demands N500m from Onochie for defamation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been reported to have asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie, for an apology and N500 million for defamation.

Atiku in a letter dated May 14 and addressed to Onochie by his lawyer Mike Ozekhome, threatened to commence a N2 billion suit against her if she did not meet his demands.

On May 7, Onochie had tweeted that the former vice-president was on a United Arab Emirates (UAE) watch list.

“Atiku on UAE watchlist- Security sources,” Buhari’s aide tweeted.

“Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice Pres Atiku Abubakar who has been in the Middle East nation for several weeks now

What is he doing there?

“Me: Shopping for Terrorists?”

Atiku said: “Your odious publication is clearly also aimed at rubbishing our client’s image and reputation,”

“It has caused him national and international backlash and embarrassment and done incalculable damage to him.

“Your publication has also caused our client, in the eyes of reasonable members of the public, unspeakable odium, obloquy, hatred, ridicule and psychological trauma.

“He has thereby been subjected to the shame and infamy of being viewed by members of the public as not only corrupt, but as a terrorist and sponsor of terrorism. Numerous telephone calls, emails, visits, letters and private social media chats by his family members, friends, political and business associates, and international statesmen and women in the last few days attest to the alarm and serious concerns generated by your false publication.” the letter read.