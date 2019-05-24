Atiku Bagudu elected Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), comprising all state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at their meeting, which held 9.00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Imo State Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, has unanimously elected Kebbi State Governor HE Atiku Bagudu as Chairman of the Forum.

The election of HE Bagudu is in furtherance of the commitment of the Progressive Governors to deepen democratic governance in the country. HE Bagudu will provide leadership to PGF to realize the collective vision of the Progressive Governors to build a strong, democratic and inclusive APC.

Considering all the internal political challenges facing the APC, the PGF under HE Bagudu’s leadership pledges to mobilise all party members and by extension Nigerians towards expanding and deepening democratic structures of the party by focusing on initiatives to guarantee the development of participatory governance structures as well as the guarantee of transparent, credible decision making process within the APC.

We urge Nigerians to support the initiatives of our Progressive Governors under the leadership of HE Atiku Bagudu; Nigeria will be great again.