At 70, life is just beginning — Platinum lady of the pen, Bunmi Sofola

Ms. Bunmi Sofola, a veteran journalist and Columnist with the Vanguard Newspapers celebrated her 70th birthday on May 6, 2019 in the Surulere area of Lagos. She was joined by the high and mighty, fellow veteran journalists as well as friends and relatives who celebrated her 70 years of unfailing love of God. Among her friends was the Amala group which she claims to have founded some years ago.

In this chat, she speaks with WO on lessons learnt at 70 and how she intends to deal with life going forward.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

What does life mean to you at 70?

I have had a wonderful life like everybody else. You have your ups and downs; but, I have reason to thank God for a life well spent and I hope to get more mileage years from life.

It was said by some of your guests that life begins at 70, do you agree with that?

It depends on what you are able to make of life. Some people believe they are through with life at the age of 30, and at 40, some are fed up with life. But, at 70, 80, some would have reasons to appreciate God for being alive long enough to appreciate and see why God made them partakers of good health.

For some, fortune might not come until after 50. Some get lucky enough and things turn out well. Some do rough it but fortune turns on them quickly and life looks better and rosy and make up for the bad things you had in the past.

How do you intend to spend your life going forward?

The way I have been doing it. Thanking God for instance, being active. You know I still write profusely and once you keep exercising your brain and have quality friends and have the support of your family and give yourself rest of mind; you do not keep grudges, do not let things bother you- life goes on. Owe it to yourself to make yourself happy. Your happiness does not depend on anybody. It depends on how you relate to people around you and are able to move on from where people hurt you. Whoever hurts you today might be the one to like you the next day.

Does that suggest people do not hurt you?

It is not everybody that would hurt you. You should also give room for reconciliation and if there is none, move on with people that are better around you.

What are those things people should be expecting from you in terms of writing?

I am winding down. There is nothing to write again that people coming behind me won’t write. So, I am giving you the opportunity to take up from where I am leaving now. I am not winding completely but gradually, I will wind up.

Your connection with Vanguard…

Uncle Sam and Olu Aboderin founded Punch and I was a foundation member too. Although, I am not a staff of Vanguard, I was a contributor. I was a founding staff of Punch publication before they started Vanguard, we started with Happy Home. And I have been writing for Vanguard now for years.

What was the first article you wrote?

It was like a continuation of what I was writing in the Punch and continued with the Vanguard.

What have been the challenges so far?

No challenges that I could not muster. There are no challenges that I will find difficult. Nothing serious that I can’t handle.

Your happy moments?

With friends, the Amala group. We are happy people. Uncle Sam started it but unfortunately, the Apapa traffic gridlock distorted the project. I then established it in my house. Every last Wednesday, we get together in my place and have fun. We eat Amala and champagne, wine, stockfish and fresh fish among others.

It started with us by appreciating amala and gbegiri soup and it escalated to having other dishes. Uncle Sam is our grand patron.

For how long has the group been in existence?

10 years and it has been there consistently.

What is the aim of the group?

Just to get together and enjoy ourselves. We rotate the hosting and whoever is hosting will provide the catering and others will support. Everybody wants to join but there is no provision for more members. We are happy the way we are.

Is it an all-women affair?

No, we have both male and female. Mostly journalists and other professionals.

What’s the secret behind your good looks?

Genes. My parents did not have wrinkles on their bodies.