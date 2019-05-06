Assassins after me, my son for supporting Buhari – Mrs Obasanjo

By Henry Ojelu

Wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo has said that her life and that of her son Olujonwo is under threat due to their decision to support President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.

Speaking with Vanguard on Sunday, Mrs Obasanjo said she was reliably told that someone, who is not pleased with her decision to support Buhari, sent the assassin to kill her and her son who is publicly supporting President Buhari.

She said reliable information at her disposal disclosed that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo have paid the assassins who are already trailing her to kill her and her Son Olujonwo.

Mrs Obasanjo said the assassins intend to kill her first and make it appear as an armed robbery operation.

According to her, the second phase of the plot is to kill her son, Olujonwo in another armed robbery attack.

She said: ” I want the world to know that my life and that of my son, Olujonwo is under threat for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.

” A very reliable source have informed me that ‘Baba’ Obasanjo has sent out assassins to kill me and my son because he is not happy that we supported Buhari to win the last election.

” They have been paid to kill us and make it look like an armed robbery attack. I am crying out now to let the whole world know who to blame if anything happens to me and my son.

Since me and my son expressed our support for Buhari’s administration and his quest for reelection, Baba Obasanjo has not been happy with us. I am appealing to anyone who knows ‘Baba’ to please tell him not to kill me and my Son. It should not become a crime that must bring me and my Son death because we are supporting President Buhari.

“I am also appealing to the police and other security agencies to please come to our aid. This is a serious threat and the police should please help us.” This is not imaginary or attention seeking or publicity stunt.