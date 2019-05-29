Ashiru vs el-Rufai: Tribunal declines vote recount

By Ben Agande

Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday declined the prayer by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Isah Ashiru, that the votes for the election conducted on March 9, 2019, be recounted.

The PDP governorship had prayed the court to order that votes cast in some local governments and polling units be recounted.

However, in his ruling , Chairman of the tribunal, justice Ibrahim Bako, noted that it did not have the power to grant the application for the recount of ballot papers.

He said the prayer by counsel to the PDP and it’s governorship candidate was an abuse of court process and fixed June 15, 2019 for continuation of hearing of the case.

While the counsel to Nasir el-Rufai of APC, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) expressed satisfaction with the ruling, counsel to Isa Ashiru of PDP, Elesha Kurah (SAN) said the legal team would study the ruling and take the necessary action.

He said the decision of the trial judge was strange because other tribunals granted similar prayers in the past and also with court of appeal in a number of cases.