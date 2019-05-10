Breaking News
Army nabs bandits supplier, weapons manufacturer in Katsina, Niger

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Army said on Friday that its soldiers prosecuting Exercise Harbin Kunama in the North West, have arrested a notorious logistics supplier and weapons manufacturer for bandits and kidnappers in Katsina and Niger states just as 2 kidnappers were killed in a confrontation.

“Similarly, based on a tip off, troops of 311 Artillery Regiment, successfully conducted a raid operation on a suspected facility in Kontagora township.

“During the raid, some weapons were discovered and recovered.

“A local weapons fabricator Mr Salisu Ibrahim was also arrested by the troops in Kontagora, Kontagora LGA of Niger State.

Sagir added that on the same Wednesday 8th of May 2019, based on credible information received from a good Samaritan, soldiers of 1 Division Garrison also raided kidnappers’ hideout, killed 2 hoodlums, recovered two AK 47 Rifles, 2 Magazines with 51 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 2 techno cell phone in an abandoned farm house at Gonan Bature east of Rijana and Kasarami in Chukun LGA of Kaduna State.

“In a related development, troops of 6 Division on routine patrol have discovered illegal refining sites and Cellophane bags at Oyakama community, Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State, and arrested two suspected oil bunkerers.

“Also two pipeline vandals and illegal oil bunkerers were intercepted along Sapele – Warri road in Sapele LGA of Delta State and their vehicles destroyed.

“Accordingly, two pipelines vandals were equally arrested at Ogbagbene Jetty in Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State.

He said Nigerian Army, as usual, is unwavering in its commitment and determination to checkmate insecurity in Nigeria, and will continue to sensitize and request members of the public to provide useful information to it and other security agencies for an effective and successful fight against the myriad of security challenges across the nation.


